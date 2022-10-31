Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ricciardo says a break from F1 can be blessing in disguise; Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Ricciardo says a break from F1 can be blessing in disguise

Daniel Ricciardo said he was talking to Formula One teams about a reserve role next year and that taking a break from racing could prove to be "a blessing in disguise". The Australian finished seventh for McLaren in Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix and was voted 'Driver of the Day' by fans after providing much of the entertainment with a series of overtakes following a 10-seconds penalty.

Motor racing-Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories from a single season, as well as the most points scored. The Dutch driver led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, stopping on lap 26 of 71 to switch from soft to medium tyres and taking the chequered flag 15.186 seconds clear of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

Motor racing-Verstappen, Red Bull snub Sky over 'derogatory' comments

Formula One world champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen said on Sunday they had refused to talk with broadcaster Sky at the Mexico City Grand Prix due to "derogatory" comments at the previous race in Texas. Dutch driver Verstappen, who has won a record 14 races in a single season, told reporters there had been "a constant kind of digging, being disrespectful" and especially from one individual.

Soccer-Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Man United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said there is a different energy at the club now and that he is feeling fully motivated after poor performances last season cast doubt about his future at Old Trafford. Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United, becoming the first United player to hit that mark since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3).

Analysis-Golf-LIV Golf vows next year will be bigger and better

LIV Golf crowned the first-team champion to bring the controversial Saudi-backed series to a close at Trump National Doral on Sunday, declaring the inaugural season a huge success and vowing to come back bigger and better next year. The 4 Aces captained by Dustin Johnson collected the winner's prize splitting $16 million, which was just part of a whopping $50 million payout that saw even the last of the 12 teams pocketing a $1 million for a single round of golf.

Cricket-South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

Batsman Aiden Markram said South Africa are taking nothing for granted despite beating India on Sunday to put themselves in the driving seat for qualification for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals. The victory by five wickets on a tricky track at Perth Stadium put the South Africans top of Group 2 with five points, one clear of India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 matches left to play.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Mexico City Grand Prix

Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix, the 20th race of the 22-round season (listed in championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 3)

Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1

The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece. Houston blew a commanding 5-0 lead in Friday's opening game of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship for their first loss of the postseason and were once again put to the test by a relentless Phillies team.

Golf-Aces high as Johnson leads team to LIV Golf team title

Captain Dustin Johnson led the 4 Aces to the first LIV Golf team championship and the $16 million winner's purse on Sunday at Trump National Doral to bring the curtain down on the Saudi-back venture's tumultuous inaugural season. Johnson had said that it was the competition not the money that excited him but the former world number one and Masters champion cashed in anyway finishing top of the LIV money list with more than $35 million from just eight events (including an $18 million bonus as the season's individual champion).

