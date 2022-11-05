Left Menu

Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 05-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:08 IST
Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Croatia's soccer federation was punished by UEFA for ''racist and discriminatory behavior" by fans at the team's last game before traveling to the World Cup.

UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia's 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League in September, which were reported to be insults directed by fans at the federation and far-right chants.

UEFA ordered a section of the stadium to be closed when Croatia hosts Wales in March to open their 2024 European Championship qualifying group. The Croatian soccer body was fined 20,000 euros ($19,900) for the discrimination and 23,000 euros ($22,900) for other incidents in Vienna.

Long-time tensions between Croatia fans and national soccer officials led to a game being stopped at Euro 2016 because of disorder in the stands.

Croatia prepares for the World Cup playing Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Nov. 16, one week before its opening game in Qatar.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up is in a group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022