Soccer-Leicester beat Everton 2-0 to climb out of bottom three

A superb goal on the stroke of halftime from Youri Tielemans and a late Harvey Barnes strike gave Leicester City a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park that lifted them out of the Premier League bottom three on Saturday.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 06-11-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 00:59 IST
A superb goal on the stroke of halftime from Youri Tielemans and a late Harvey Barnes strike gave Leicester City a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park that lifted them out of the Premier League bottom three on Saturday. The victory moves Leicester, who started the day in 18th spot, up to 13th on 14 points after 14 games, level on points with Everton but two places above them on goal difference.

Seeking to make an impression and perhaps win a spot in England's World Cup squad, Leicester's James Maddison put in a superb attacking display in the first half but could not break the deadlock. He did manage to tee up Tielemans as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes, and the Belgian took a touch before unleashing a brilliant dipping shot that arched over Jordan Pickford and into the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted a great chance to put Everton level early in the second half when Alex Iwobi played him in, but he fired straight into the legs of keeper Danny Ward. Madison struck the right-hand post with a venomous effort on the hour mark and though he could not get the goal his efforts deserved, he set up Barnes to drill in the second goal in the 86th minute, securing the win.

