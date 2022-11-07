Left Menu

Soccer-Southampton sack Hasenhuettl with club in relegation zone

Scoring goals had also been a problem for Hasenhuettl's side this season, with their profligacy on display yet again against Newcastle, where the Austrian manager looked exasperated on the touchline and was left ruing missed opportunities. Southampton have netted only 12 times in 14 matches.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:47 IST
Southampton sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuettl on Monday after a poor start to the Premier League season that has left them in 18th place after six defeats in their last nine games.

"Hasenhuettl departs having made a significant contribution to the club," Southampton said in a statement. "However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Sunday's dismal display in their 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left the south-coast club languishing in the relegation zone after only three wins from 14 league games so far.

After four straight defeats, Southampton strung together a three-match unbeaten run before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and needed to bounce back against Newcastle, but they were clearly second-best throughout the contest.

Southampton have netted only 12 times in 14 matches. Only Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both also in the relegation zone, as well as 16th-placed Everton have scored fewer goals so far.

