Sunita Lugun, former national level hockey player, forced into labour due to circumstances, returns to sport

Sunita Lugun, a 19-year-old tribal girl from Odisha and a former under-17 national hockey player who was forced to become a migrant labourer due to lack of opportunities and poor financial condition, has now made a return to the sport thanks to Dilip Tirkey Foundation, an initiative of the Hockey India president and former player Dilip Tirkey and her coach Bimal Jojo. Lugun was a former under-17 hockey player for India and belongs to Ladlada village in the Rairakhol block of Sambalpur district of Odisha. She had played championships at district, state and national levels.

But she was forced to go to Tamil Nadu and work in a cloth factory as a labourer after the death of her father. "There was a lot of difficulties. I worked there for six months. I could only earn Rs 280 per day," said Sunita to ANI.

After Bimal, her coach got to know about her condition, he called her back to Odisha and she took part in a state championship held at KIIT stadium last week. She was the captain of her team. Bimal said, "When I got to know that she had gone to Tamil Nadu for her labour work, I felt bad because she had played in national for Ranchi in 2018. Her father's death forced her to go to Tamil Nadu. I contacted her and she played in the state championship as a captain."

Dilip Tirkey Foundation, an initiative of Hockey India chief and former Indian player Dilip Tirkey, got to know about her and she was given Rs 21,000 and a hockey kit bag. "Sunita Lugun in 2018 played nationals for Odisha. But due to financial issues, she could not play. But her coach informed that she can play still. Odisha government is supporting our youths to progress ahead with sports and hockey," said Tirkey.

Gourav Ralhon, associated with Dilip Tirky Foundation also said, "We had seen her in a match at KIIT recently. She is from Sambalpur. She used to play well and used to be the captain of her school team and senior team. She scored a goal and played well. We got to know that she was a former under-17 national player. But had to work as a labourer in Tamil Nadu due to her poor financial condition. The Dilip Tirkey Foundaton picked her up. On their behalf, we gave her some money and a kit bag so that she could progress ahead." (ANI)

