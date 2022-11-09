Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea's Son confirms he is fit for World Cup

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min confirmed on Wednesday he be available for selection for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing surgery earlier this month to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:53 IST
Soccer-South Korea's Son confirms he is fit for World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min confirmed on Wednesday he be available for selection for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing surgery earlier this month to stabilise a fracture around his left eye. Son, 30, sustained the injury in Tottenham's 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week following an aerial clash and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won't miss this for the world," Son wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon."

South Korea's hopes at the World Cup, which begins in less than three weeks, rest heavily on captain Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his country. They will kick off their campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022