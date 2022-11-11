Left Menu

Soccer-Klopp says Qatar-bound Liverpool players will keep him updated on fitness

A mid-season World Cup is a nightmare for club managers fretting over injuries but Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said his players will be in constant touch throughout the tournament, updating him with any fitness issues.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:49 IST
Soccer-Klopp says Qatar-bound Liverpool players will keep him updated on fitness

A mid-season World Cup is a nightmare for club managers fretting over injuries but Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said his players will be in constant touch throughout the tournament, updating him with any fitness issues. Seven Liverpool players have been called up by various national teams while the rest of the squad will have a training camp in Dubai during the World Cup.

Liverpool's campaign resumes on Dec. 20 with a League Cup last-16 game at Manchester City and though Klopp said he had "no idea" about the team he would pick for the clash, messages exchanged with his players would certainly help. "We have seven at the World Cup. They are very important players. We have a clear rule, how it is with international games: the boys have to text me straight away if there are any issues after a game," Klopp told reporters.

"If they are winning, it is clear because the WhatsApp group will go bonkers... We're in Dubai around the corner if someone needs to leave the World Cup early, they can join us. That's one of the reasons we go there." Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold made the England squad despite being dropped earlier this year during the Nations League campaign and Klopp said he was pleased for the 24-year-old.

"With Hendo (midfielder Jordan Henderson) it was clear and with Trent, it's nice. It's a big tournament. Trent was very pleased about the news," Klopp added. Liverpool host Southampton in the league on Saturday with new Saints boss Nathan Jones set to take charge of his first Premier League game after he replaced Ralph Hasenhuettl, who was sacked after nearly four years at the club.

The former Luton Town manager took charge of a Southampton side who are 18th in the standings with 12 points, seven points behind eighth-placed Liverpool. "I thought Hasenhuettl did an exceptional job (at Southampton). If they showed anything it was attitude, they were highly motivated," Klopp said.

"We always expect a motivated opponent but there's not a lot of time (for Jones) to change a lot. We've analysed them, half Saints and half Luton. We want to finish this half of the season on a high."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022