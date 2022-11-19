Tennis-Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP final
Novak Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, despite having a bad day in his own opinion, to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season finale.
"I had to fight to survive," the 35-year-old Serbian said after his hard-fought victory over one hour 54 minutes at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. "I didn't feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today's match from yesterday's gruelling battle against (Daniil) Medvedev... it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour.
"I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don't think it was one of my best days with my tennis but I managed to hang in there." If Djokovic wins the final, he will claim the biggest prize in tennis history, cashing in $4,740,300 for lifting the tournament trophy undefeated.
