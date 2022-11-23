Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Netherlands v Ecuador World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

* Netherlands began their Group A campaign with a 2-0 victory over African champions Senegal. * Ecuador are playing in their fourth World Cup with aspirations to surpass their previous best performance when they reached the last 16 in Germany in 2006.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:31 IST
Netherlands play Ecuador in Doha in the World Cup on Friday. When: Friday Nov. 25, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Capacity: 40,000

Odds: Netherlands win: 8/11

Ecuador win: 4/1 Draw: 5/2

Key stats: * Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups and are competing in their 11th finals.

* They finished top of their World Cup qualifying group and are unbeaten in 16 games since their elimination at the last European Championship by the Czech Republic.

* Ecuador are playing in their fourth World Cup with aspirations to surpass their previous best performance when they reached the last 16 in Germany in 2006. * Ecuador secured South America's last automatic qualifying spot by coming fourth in a perennially tough group, winning seven games and scoring 27 goals in the 18-match slog.

* Ecuador handed a first ever defeat to a World Cup host when they beat Qatar 2-0 in their opening Group A game. Previous meetings:

The two nations have only played each other twice, both in friendlies. The Dutch won 1-0 in 2006 and they drew 1-1 in 2014.

