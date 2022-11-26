Soccer-Ecuador's 'Superman' Valencia taken off pitch on stretcher

Ecuador's "Superman" Enner Valencia was carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in the game after scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Friday to earn the South Americans a valuable point in the Group A clash.

Valencia, who scored both goals in Ecuador's 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in their World Cup opener on Sunday, went down near the middle of the pitch with under five minutes to fulltime with trainers coming on the field to work on the striker's leg. The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country's World Cup hopes, had limped off late in Sunday's game with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit.

After the match, Valencia walked onto the pitch to congratulate his team mates on the draw. In comments after the match, manager Gustavo Alfaro said Valencia was on a great spell but did not elaborate on his captain's health.

