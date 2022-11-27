Left Menu

Rain interrupts play in second ODI

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 27-11-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 07:29 IST
India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday.

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it's a must-win game for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

