I believe Neymar will play World Cup: Brazil coach hopeful of striker's return after injury

Brazil manager Tite expressed his confidence that Neymar will play again at the 2022 World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury during the team's 2-0 win over Serbia on Friday. Neymar is receiving 24-hour physiotherapy as he continues his recuperation from an ankle injury, according to teammate Marquinhos.

Brazil have stated he will miss their second encounter against Switzerland on Monday and most likely will also miss Brazil's third and final game of the group stage against Cameroon on December 2, according to ESPN sources. There were concerns that Neymar's injury and right-back Danilo's ailment would keep them out of the tournament, but Tite stated on Sunday that he anticipates having both players available at some point in the competition.

"I believe that Neymar and Danilo will play in the World Cup. I believe in that. Medically, and clinically, they can talk more about the stages of the treatment. [But] I have no place to talk. I trust that we will be able to use both of them," said Tite at a news conference as quoted by ESPN. Despite being injured earlier in the game after a strong tackle from Nikola Milenkovic, Neymar was replaced in the 80th minute of their 2-0 victory.

Tite admitted fault for not replacing Neymar sooner, claiming he was unaware the forward had had an injury. "He was injured, I didn't see that he was injured, we didn't have that information, I didn't notice. The information didn't come, it didn't come, he tried to stay in the field until he fell. At that moment he was able to continue for the team, to participate in the goals," mentioned Tite.

Marquinhos, a defender for Brazil, revealed that Neymar was resting in the physiotherapy room of their hotel in Doha, Qatar. Neymar, according to the defender, has experienced a range of emotions since being hurt, but he is now focused on participating in this World Cup. "I think that, at the time, at the moment, it's a delicate, difficult situation. After the match, I saw him sad, it's normal, because of everything he dreamed of, wanted, the desire he had," said Marquinhos on Neymar's injury.

"But today, after exams, treatment, he is sleeping in physiotherapy, doing physiotherapy 24 hours a day. This shows how much he wants to be with us, that's it. We don't know when. Today we see him much better. It's very important to be with us. a good head, which greatly influences this moment of recovery. I see him very confident when he returns. And that helps with his return," he added. (ANI)

