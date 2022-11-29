Left Menu

Spain beefs up security in Tenerife to avoid clashes between England, Wales fans

Police are trying to avoid a brawl, after fighting broke out on Friday in the Las Americas area of the Spanish island between fans from both teams. England and Wales face each other in their final Group B game at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday in the so-called Battle of Britain.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:28 IST
Spain beefs up security in Tenerife to avoid clashes between England, Wales fans
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police said they have increased security to prevent clashes between England and Wales fans on Tuesday in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, where more than 2,500 soccer fans are following the World Cup under the winter sun. Police are trying to avoid a brawl, after fighting broke out on Friday in the Las Americas area of the Spanish island between fans from both teams.

England and Wales face each other in their final Group B game at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday in the so-called Battle of Britain. Wales are on the brink of elimination and will need to beat England, possibly by a four-goal margin, to reach the last 16, while England could make it to the next round even if they lost, depending on the results of the group's other game Iran vs the U.S.

"This deployment will be set up hours before the match until hours after and will include the presence of the usual units such as patrol vehicles and other units specialised in maintaining public order," police said in a statement. Riots related to World Cup results have erupted in other places over the past two weeks. On Sunday evening, excited Moroccan fans torched cars, trash cans and shared electric scooters in downtown Brussels after their team unexpectedly beat Belgium 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022