Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin drops races in Lake Louise

Shiffrin's representative told NBC Sports on Tuesday that she decided before the season began not to race at Lake Louise and instead prioritise training in slalom and giant slalom The 27-year-old started the season with two wins in Levi, Finland and has 76 World Cup victories in her career.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 02:12 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin drops races in Lake Louise

American Mikaela Shiffrin will not take part in the downhills and Super-G events this weekend in Lake Louise, Canada. Shiffrin's representative told NBC Sports on Tuesday that she decided before the season began not to race at Lake Louise and instead prioritise training in slalom and giant slalom

The 27-year-old started the season with two wins in Levi, Finland and has 76 World Cup victories in her career. World Cup overall champion Shiffrin is six wins behind compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who tops the women's list for most World Cup race victories, and 10 behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden for the overall record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Go First gets ECLGS boost; expects to get 16 new P&W engines in coming weeks

Go First gets ECLGS boost; expects to get 16 new P&W engines in coming weeks

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022