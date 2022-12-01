Left Menu

Morale booster to get big laurels for the country: Arjuna Awardee Elavenil Valarivan

India's ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan conferred with Arjuna Award

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 05:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 05:50 IST
Morale booster to get big laurels for the country: Arjuna Awardee Elavenil Valarivan
India ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan( Pic:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan was highly elated to be conferred with Arjuna Award. It is the most prestigious award which is given to people who have achieved outstanding feats in the field of sports. Ecstatic Elavenil was extremely confident that she will receive this award. It is unquestionably a milestone for her and she is too pleased to be present here.

"It is definitely a milestone. I was looking forward to it and it is just too happy to be here at this place," quoted Elavenil Valarivan to ANI. Jubilant shooter further added, she enjoyed having played this sport and it took her to the peak..

" Not really. It was a game that I wanted to have fun when I was in the game and over a period of time. It took me to where I am today." This appreciation is definitely a big encouragement and the biggest driving force to accomplish more and make our country proud.

"Definitely it's a morale booster and I would say that it definitely helped us or motivate us in every possible way to achieve more and to get big laurels for the country," said Elavenil Valarivan. At the 2018 Junior World Cup, Elavenil Valarivan made her breakthrough on the international stage by winning the gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Junior in Sydney, Australia, followed by two additional gold medals in 10m Air Rifle Junior and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Junior Team in Suhl, Germany. Elavenil earned the silver medal in the junior 10m Air Rifle event at that year's World Shooting Championships in September.

At the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany in 2019, Elavenil won her fourth gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Junior division. She won a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle in the ISSF World Cup Final and her first senior gold medal in 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, both that year. In April 2021, Elavenil Valarivan was selected to represent India in her debut Olympics at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and she will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual event. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup, she clinched the Gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022