My foot is improving day by day: England captain Harry Kane ahead of clash against Senegal

England captain was able to return to action but speaking ahead of the clash against Senegal, he confirmed that he is in good physical condition.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:17 IST
England captain Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Senegal, England captain Harry Kane said that his foot "feels fine" after suffering a blow during the second half of his team's Group B opener against Iran. The 29-year-old was substituted soon after the heavy challenge in the 6-2 win but recovered quickly to start against the USA and Wales as England finished top of their group.

England will play Senegal on Sunday in Qatar after reaching the knockout stages. England captain was able to return to action but speaking ahead of the clash against Senegal, he confirmed that he is in good physical condition. Kane, who is yet to score in the prestigious 2022 tournament, admitted that he is feeling fine and sharp and is hoping to score a goal against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium.

"My foot feels fine. It's no problem at all and it's been getting better day by day. I would love to be sitting here with two or three goals but the group stages have gone well. Minutes-wise it's not been too tough. When you look at the numbers the games haven't been too physical. I feel really good, fit and sharp coming off the back of the Premier League schedule," Skysports quoted Harry Kane as saying. "I feel as match fit as I'm ever going to feel. and I think I've been playing well. Goals are what I will be judged on most, but I'm a calm individual and I always feel like doing my best for the team. Hopefully, I can get off the mark tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

