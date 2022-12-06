Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

An irrepressible, irresistible Brazil lit up the night sky on Monday with one of the performances of the World Cup to shred South Korea 4-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with Croatia. The Brazilians brought a beach soccer swagger to the iconic Stadium 974 with a display that simply overwhelmed the Koreans, and likely struck fear into potential opponents.

Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

Nike Inc said on Monday it has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. Irving faced heavy criticism after he posted a link to the 2018 documentary film on Twitter in late October and later defended the post. The seven-time All Star has since deleted the post and apologized.

Soccer-Brazil's Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury

Brazil striker Neymar said he had feared the World Cup might be over for him after hobbling off in his first match in Qatar with a heavily swollen ankle, making his scoring return in Brazil's 4-1 last-16 win over South Korea on Monday all the sweeter. Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty to make it 2-0 to Brazil against the Asian side in his first appearance for the national team since his injury against Serbia on Nov. 24.

Analysis-Soccer-Agony in Qatar again as Samurai Blue fail to find World Cup nerve

For a team that beat Germany and Spain in the group stages, Japan's three horrendous misses in Monday's penalty shootout defeat by Croatia underline how the Samurai Blue still lack the nerve to make a deep World Cup run. Japan oozed confidence against 2018 runners-up Croatia, relentless in attack and steadfast in defence in a tense match. But they crumbled when it mattered most, failing in their attempt to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in two decades.

Report: Phillies finalizing megadeal with SS Trea Turner

The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a massive deal with shortstop Trea Turner, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 29-year-old free agent will reportedly receive an 11-year, $300 million contract with a full no-trade clause.

Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades

Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday. The Caribbean island - long hailed for its top-ranked men's boxers - has won 41 gold medals in the Olympic games since Munich in 1972, topping global charts.

Baseball-Mets strike deal with Cy Young winner Verlander-reports

The New York Mets have struck a deal with three-times Cy Young Award-winner Justin Verlander, signing the 39-year-old All-Star pitcher to a two-year, $86 million deal, according to media reports. Verlander helped the Houston Astros to their second World Series title in 2022, winning Game 5 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, and had a 1.75 ERA in the regular season, the lowest in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Analysis-Soccer-It's just like watching Brazil

Brazil produced a footballing masterclass as they hammered South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup last-16 match that brought back sweet memories for fans around the world who have been waiting for the return of Brazilian swagger on the pitch. Animated by a soundtrack of samba drums and rhythmic dancing cascading down from the stands of the 974 Stadium, Brazil enjoyed themselves while toying with a team that had progressed at the expense of Ghana and Uruguay and had beaten Portugal.

Olympics-Now is not the time to lift Russia, Belarus sanctions-IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no immediate plans to lift sanctions on Russia and Belarus even though the qualifying process for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics goes into full swing next year, the Olympic body said on Monday.

The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove from competition athletes from Russia and Belarus, which Moscow used as a key staging area for the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that Russia calls a 'special operation'.

Athletics-McLaughlin, Duplantis named world athletes of the year

American Sydney McLaughlin and Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis were named World Athletes of the Year on Monday, after a record-breaking 2022 that saw them each collect gold a the world championships. McLaughlin whipped the Eugene, Oregon, crowd into a frenzy when she won the 400 meters hurdles in a breathtaking 50.68 seconds, shattering her own record that she set less than a month earlier at the same track.

