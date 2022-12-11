Stephen Fleming set to coach Southern Brave's men's team in the Hundred

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is set to replace Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene as Southern Brave's men's head coach in the Hundred. As per the ESPNcricinfo, Fleming has agreed on a deal with Brave for the 2023 season, which is likely to be announced next week.

The former captain of New Zealand, Fleming, has led Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League (IPL) championships and is regarded as one of the top short-form coaches in the world. He was scheduled to coach Trent Rockets and was there for the Hundred's maiden draught in 2019, however, he resigned before the debut season owing to quarantine and international travel limitations. In the upcoming two seasons of the Hundred, New Zealand's international schedule is well-defined, and many of their star players are anticipated to participate in the event, particularly in 2023 when a white-ball tour of England is planned immediately following the Hundred's conclusion in late August.

Finn Allen, who was signed by Brave in 2022 but was unable to play because of international obligations, will have the option to remain with Fleming. Devon Conway and Colin de Grandhomme, two of his other countrymen, also spent time with Brave during their championship-winning 2021 campaign. Since they participated in the tournament's first two seasons, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, and Ish Sodhi may all return. The ECB will also be hoping Trent Boult declared for the draught as a potential top-bracket signing.

Although the men's Hundred's retention rules for 2023 have not yet been made public, it is believed that clubs will have the same ability to keep a sizable number of their squads from the previous season as they did in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)