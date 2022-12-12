Team Base Camps confirmed for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

Twenty-nine Team Base Camps across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand have today been confirmed for the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

For the first time in FIFA Women's World Cup™ history, competing countries will use dedicated Team Base Camps in next year's tournament. A Team Base Camp (TBC) is the "home away from home" for teams and includes a training site and accommodation.

In Australia, 14 TBCs have been confirmed across five Host Cities and two regional centres for the 14 qualified teams that will play group matches in Australia.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, 15 TBCs have been confirmed across four Host Cities and three regional centres for the 15 qualified teams that will play group matches in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The three teams that qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 via the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023 will select their TBC after qualification.

Following the draw for the tournament in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on 22 October, the 29 qualified teams visited the short-listed TBC sites in the country where they were drawn to play their group matches and then submitted their preferred TBC options to FIFA. Following each team's selections, FIFA confirmed the TBCs for the 29 qualified nations.

FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman said that the addition of TBCs at the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time will ensure that teams and players are provided with the best possible platform to perform at their peak.

"Our mission for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is to go 'Beyond Greatness', and to do that we must provide elite environments for the 32 teams to train, rest and recover," Bareman said.

"With great support from our Host Countries, Governments, and the Host Cities, FIFA will provide each team with the best training and preparation environment possible, enabling them to focus on their performances at the tournament while at the same time offering them the chance to connect with people and communities where they are based."

"FIFA is committed to enhancing the standards and conditions for teams at each FIFA Women's World Cup, and the introduction of dedicated Team Base Camps is a clear demonstration of that commitment and our drive to grow and develop women's football."

The selection of TBCs in Tauranga, Palmerston North/Te Papa-i-Oea and Christchurch/Ōtautahi in Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as Central Coast/Darkinjung and Moreton Bay/Kabi Kabi in Australia means that seven teams will be based outside of tournament Host Cities, expanding the reach and impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 beyond major metropolitan areas.

Full details of the confirmed Team Base Camp Training Sites and Accommodation in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand can be found here (https://bit.ly/3UJUIIt).

In addition to the TBCs, there are Venue Specific Team Hotels and Venue Specific Training Sites aligned to the ten match venues. These will primarily be used on the day before match days. There will also be a Referees Base Camp at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney/Gadigal.

Australia & New Zealand 2023 will be the first FIFA Women's World Cup to be co-hosted, the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere and the first with 32 teams – up from 24 in 2019.

Tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ are currently on sale at https://bit.ly/3iKANvu.

Team Base Camp Video & Image Assets

Please click here (https://bit.ly/3Wd4bZZ) to access a range of Team Base Camp video and image assets ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. The assets feature Croatia Sports Centre in Adelaide / Tarntanya (China PR), Lions FC Stadium in Brisbane / Meaanjin (Nigeria), Massey Sport Institute in Palmerston North / Te Papa-i-Oea (Spain), and Shepherds Park in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau (Italy).

(With Inputs from APO)