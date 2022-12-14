Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand Rugby to discuss sponsorship deal after Altrad trial verdict

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said they will hold meetings with stakeholders to discuss their sponsorship deal with Altrad after the construction company's owner was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence in Paris on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 10:00 IST
Rugby-New Zealand Rugby to discuss sponsorship deal after Altrad trial verdict
Representative image

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said they will hold meetings with stakeholders to discuss their sponsorship deal with Altrad after the construction company's owner was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence in Paris on Tuesday. According to reports in French media, Mohed Altrad, who also owns rugby club Montpellier, was found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets, in relation to his company's sponsorship of the France rugby team.

The case also involved Bernard Laporte, the head of the French Rugby Federation, who received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euros ($79,672.50) fine. The court was not immediately available for comment.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing. NZR had announced a six-year partnership with Altrad in August last year, allowing the construction company's logo to appear on the front of the men's and women's team shirts, as well as those of the sevens and youth teams.

"We have been in discussions on the possibility of this outcome for some time," NZR said in a statement to New Zealand media on Wednesday. "With the verdict against Mr Altrad personally now having been handed down, we will be reconvening with representatives from the company immediately - as well as with our key stakeholders." ($1 = 0.9414 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022