Maharashtra Moves to Regulate Religious Conversions

The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a significant legislative step by approving a draft bill aimed at regulating religious conversions within the state. This bill requires individuals wishing to convert to another religion to obtain prior permission from a competent authority.

An official elaborated that those seeking conversion must serve a 60-day notice period and secure authorization from a designated body to proceed with their religious switch, ensuring every conversion is documented and registered within 25 days to prevent it from being declared null and void.

Moreover, if an individual's blood relative raises a concern about the legality of the conversion, law enforcement is mandated to register an FIR and initiate an investigation. The proposed bill underscores that while individuals have the right to religious freedom, this does not extend to conversions achieved through coercion, deceit, or enticement.

