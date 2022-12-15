Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Croatia v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday. * The 'Atlas Lions' are short on defenders after losing Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui to injury in their semi-final defeat.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:43 IST
Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Capacity: 45,857

Odds (after 90 minutes) Croatia win: 11/8

Morocco win: 2/1 Draw: 5/2

Key stats: * Morocco became the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals before losing 2-0 to France. Coach Walid Regragui also became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

* The two sides had met in their opening Group F match and played out a goalless draw. * Croatia, runners-up in 2018, have played a third-place playoff once before. In 1998 they beat Netherlands 2-1 to finish third in that World Cup.

* Morocco had not conceded a goal from an opposition player at the tournament before their semi-final defeat to defending world champions France. * The 'Atlas Lions' are short on defenders after losing Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui to injury in their semi-final defeat.

Previous meetings: Croatia and Morocco have met only twice before, including in this tournament's group stage. Their only previous meeting prior to the World Cup was in 1996 in the semi-final of the King Hassan II International Cup. The match ended in a 2-2 draw before Croatia won 7-6 on penalties.

