Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:03 IST
Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick from Palmeiras, the clubs announced on Thursday.

The 16-year-old forward will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body FIFA's rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

Palmeiras and Real Madrid did not disclose the length of the contract but confirmed that the player will be visiting the club's facilities in Spain next week.

