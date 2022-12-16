Soccer-Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final
Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim was appointed to referee the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. He will be assisted by compatriots Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh.
Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.
