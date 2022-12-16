Left Menu

Indian women's team to play U-20 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh

India are slated to play Bhutan (February 3), Bangladesh (February 5), and Nepal (February 7) in a round-robin format, before the top two sides face each other in the final, which will take place on February 9, 2023.

The SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2023 is scheduled to be held from February 3-9 next year. The tournament will be played in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India are slated to play Bhutan (February 3), Bangladesh (February 5), and Nepal (February 7) in a round-robin format, before the top two sides face each other in the final, which will take place on February 9, 2023.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup will be played on March 4-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11. The finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024. The age-group SAFF championship will aid in preparation for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 1, where India has been drawn in Group F and will play hosts Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia. It took place on November 3, 2022.

The top four teams from Round 2 will join the top three seeds from the AFC U-19 Women's Championship Thailand 2019--champions Japan, DPR Korea, and Korea Republic--as well as the host nation Uzbekistan in the Finals. The eight group winners will advance to Round 3. (ANI)

