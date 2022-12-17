Mumbai City FC's Bipin Singh wins Hero of Month award for November 2022

Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh has been crowned Hero of the Month for November 2022, a monthly honour given to the finest player in the Indian Super League (ISL). According to the voting criteria, fans' votes account for half of the vote share, while experts' votes account for the other half. The midfielder was picked based on fan votes cast between the hours of 4 p.m. on December 2 and 11 p.m. on December 4.

Bipin emerged victorious in a close race as he won 12.9% of fans' votes and 50% of the experts' votes taking his cumulative percentage to 31.45 as read in a statement released by the ISL website. He beat East Bengal FC's Naorem Mahesh Singh Chennaiyin FC's Abdenasser El Khayati who had cumulative percentages of 29.42 and 21.58 respectively. East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva and FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui were the other contenders in the race.

The Islanders who are at the top of the table were unbeaten through November, drawing one and winning three out of their four matches. They scored 15 goals in the process. Bipin scored in three of those matches and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the process when he netted in the 6-2 win over Chennaiyin FC. The 27-year-old has netted four times this season making him the joint second-highest Indian goalscorer in the Hero ISL and the joint top-scoring Indian for Mumbai City FC along with Lalianzuala Chhangte.

Bipin has been a key figure in the Mumbai City FC attack, making diagonal runs inside the box from his wide position to cause all sorts of problems for the opponents. He remains a favourite of a third successive Mumbai City FC head coach having started his journey at the club under Jorge Costa before blossoming into a top player under Sergio Lobera and now Des Buckingham. Bipin is the second player to win this award this season after ATK Mohun Bagan's Dimitri Petratos won it for the month of October 2022. (ANI)

