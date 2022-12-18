K'taka Governor honours cricketers for winning World Cup for the Blind

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday felicitated the Indian team for winning the Cricket T20 World Cup for the Blind.

At an event in Raj Bhavan, Gehlot, congratulating the players, said the country is proud of their accomplishment, according to an official statement.

Samarthanam Trust founder Mahantesh, coach Asif Pasha, general secretary of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) E John David, and others were present, the statement added.

India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.

