World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L'Equipe reported. Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year's World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament. Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:23 IST
The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.

The losing team in Sunday's final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country's federation got $38 million from FIFA's $400 million prize fund.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year's World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.

FIFA's total revenue for the past four years was $7.5 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.

