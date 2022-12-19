Indian players need to soak pressure, keep emotions in hockey World Cup: Lomans

India will have to keep their emotions in check in order to go the distance in the men's hockey World Cup next month, says legendary Dutch player Bram Lomans.

The 1998 World Cup-winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist said the hosts can be title contenders along with Australia they manages to keep focus and soak the pressure of expectations in the premier tournament, starting January 13.

''I think if India can cope with the enormous pressure, and if the players do not get too excited, they have a really good chance to win. India have got good strikers, good corner-takers, and a good goalkeeper. So they have all the ingredients to go far,'' said Lomans, whose drag-flicking skills during the late 1990s revolutionised the game.

''If they get too excited or emotional, then it can fall apart. But if they can keep their focus, then they are one of the biggest candidates, along with Australia,'' Lomans was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

India are in Group D alongside Spain, England, and Wales. Lomans is impressed with captain Harmanpreet Singh's ''relaxed attitude'', saying he can handle pressure and go about his task in a cool manner.

''He is really good because he knows his strengths and his qualities and he just goes for it. He does not stress about it too much when he is taking a penalty corner, even though I am sure the pressure will be enormous on him. But he has that calmness around him that helps him get the job done,'' Lomans, who is in India for drag-flicking training sessions with the men's team at Bengaluru, added.

The 47-year-old tactician also said India have a strong pool of young drag flickers going into the World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

''The biggest strength of the current Indian team is that they have 4-5 really good penalty-corner takers who can score. If they all can chip in, it will take the pressure off Harmanpreet. The quality is high and I am honoured I can help them out. There are also some really good talents at the U-21 camp, who can come up in the future,'' he added.

