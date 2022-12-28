Left Menu

Mukund Sasikumar gets wild card for Tata Open Maharashtra

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:31 IST
Mukund Sasikumar gets wild card for Tata Open Maharashtra
India No. 1 Mukund Sasikumar was on Wednesday handed a wild card entry for the fifth edition of the ATP Tata Open Maharashtra, scheduled at the Balewadi Stadium here from December 31 to January 7.

The 25-year-old Chennai-born player will be the first wildcard entrant this year as the tough singles field consists of 17 top-100 players, including the former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic and last year’s runner-up Emil Ruusuvuori.

In September, Mukund won the ITF Future event in Portugal — his first title in five years, and also finished runner-up at an ITF 15 event in Egypt earlier this month.

This will be Mukund’s second main draw appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra after his maiden outing in the third edition. The World No. 340 featured in the qualifiers last year. Yuki Bhambri will compete in the qualifiers.

