Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025 - club

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the club announced in a tweet on Friday. "I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying. "This is more than history in the making.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 03:05 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the club announced in a tweet on Friday.

"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," the club's president Musli Al Muammar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

