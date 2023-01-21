HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day six on Saturday

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1446 FLAWLESS RUBLEV ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev came through a tricky encounter against Dan Evans to win 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena after firing 60 winners past the Briton. Rublev, who did not drop serve, improved as the match wore on and even got a helping hand from Evans, with the Briton giving him a banana during a changeover.

"He helped me with some energy for sure," Rublev said with a smile. READ MORE

Victorious Murray says 4am finishes are farcical 1430 BENCIC INTO LAST-16

Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic eased into the last-16 for the first time since 2016 after a 6-2 7-5 win over Camila Giorgi. Italian Giorgi broke Bencic to level the second set at 5-5 before the Olympic champion broke back and served out the match.

"I'm happy I got a second chance to serve it out but overall I think it was a great match," Bencic said. 1230 PLISKOVA PROGRESSES AFTER DOWNING GRACHEVA

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova brushed aside Russia's Varvara Gracheva 6-4 6-2 to advance to the fourth round. "It's the third round of a slam so there's never an easy match, no matter who is the opponent, no matter the ranking," said 30th seed Pliskova.

1113 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Third-round action began as scheduled on the sixth day of the year's first Grand Slam.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

