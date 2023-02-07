Left Menu

Jack Sock wins at Dallas Open, set to face top-seeded Fritz

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:16 IST
Jack Sock wins at Dallas Open, set to face top-seeded Fritz
Jack Sock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Wild-card entry Jack Sock opened with a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka at the Dallas Open, setting up a second-round meeting with top-seeded fellow American Taylor Fritz.

Sock broke Ivashka's serve in the final game to win the match. Ivashka fell behind 2-0 to start the final set but broke Sock to get back on serve.

Down a break early in the second set, Ivashka rallied to force the deciding set after Sock cruised in the first-set tiebreaker.

The eighth-ranked Fritz is back for the second Dallas Open after losing in the semifinals as the top seed in the inaugural edition of the indoor hard-court event last year. Defending champion Reilly Opelka isn't in the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023