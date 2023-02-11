Left Menu

Real Kashmir forfeit I-League match for fielding more foreigners, fined Rs 60,000

On match days, they are permitted only four foreigners under the prevailing 31 rule in the playing eleven for this season.It is learnt that Real Kashmir fielded more foreigners than permitted through a substitution during the match played at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.Real Kashmir were also fined Rs 60,000 for the offence under Section 57.1 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

Real Kashmir FC will forfeit their I-League match against Churchill Brothers on November 28, which they won 1-0, for fielding an extra foreign player, the disciplinary committee of the All India Football Federation decided on Saturday.

Under the existing rules, an I-League club can register six foreigners, including one Asian. On match days, they are permitted only four foreigners (under the prevailing 3+1 rule) in the playing eleven for this season.

It is learnt that Real Kashmir fielded more foreigners than permitted through a substitution during the match played at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.

Real Kashmir were also fined Rs 60,000 for the offence under Section 57.1 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The forfeiture means that three points have been deducted from Real Kashmir after the ruling. ''The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has decided that Match No. 22 of the Hero I-League, played between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC, played on November 28, 2022, will be forfeited by the former due to a violation in the League's regulations,'' the AIFF said in a release.

''The appeal for the matter was made by Churchill Brothers FC Goa about a substitution made on the 64th minute by Real Kashmir, which has been deemed to have violated Articles 6.5.6 and 6.5.7 of the Hero I-League 2022-23 Regulations, which is punishable under Article 57 of the Code,'' the AIFF said.

''As per Article 57.1 of the Code, the Committee deemed that the match is forfeited by Real Kashmir, as a consequence of which, three points will be taken away from the club and awarded to Churchill Brothers.''

