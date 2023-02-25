Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona forward Fati injured in training

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be out of action after suffering an injury in training on Friday, the LaLiga club said without mentioning a timescale for his return. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said on Twitter on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 12:55 IST
Soccer-Barcelona forward Fati injured in training
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be out of action after suffering an injury in training on Friday, the La Liga club said without mentioning a timescale for his return. The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Europa League playoff second-leg defeat to Manchester United as Barcelona was knocked out of the second-tier European competition.

"Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon's training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said on Twitter on Friday. Barcelona is top of the La Liga standings with an eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid who are second. The Catalan club plays away to Almeria on Sunday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023