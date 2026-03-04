Left Menu

Suspicious Object Prompts Airspace Alert in Cyprus

Cyprus shut down Larnaca airport's airspace after detecting a suspicious object near Lebanese airspace, heightening regional security alerts. The identity and nature of the object are yet to be determined, as authorities maintain heightened vigilance. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns in Eastern Mediterranean air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

On Wednesday, Cyprus took the precautionary step of closing the airspace above Larnaca airport following the detection of a suspect object near Lebanese airspace.

The action underscores the region's sensitivity to aerial threats and the need for heightened vigilance over Eastern Mediterranean skies.

A spokesperson from the government confirmed the closure, reflecting broader security protocols in situations of this nature. Authorities are currently investigating the nature and origin of the object.

(With inputs from agencies.)

