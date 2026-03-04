Suspicious Object Prompts Airspace Alert in Cyprus

On Wednesday, Cyprus took the precautionary step of closing the airspace above Larnaca airport following the detection of a suspect object near Lebanese airspace.

The action underscores the region's sensitivity to aerial threats and the need for heightened vigilance over Eastern Mediterranean skies.

A spokesperson from the government confirmed the closure, reflecting broader security protocols in situations of this nature. Authorities are currently investigating the nature and origin of the object.

(With inputs from agencies.)