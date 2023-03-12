Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs deal Nuggets 2nd straight loss; Golf-McIlroy looking forward to being "purely a golfer" after missing Players cut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Spurs deal Nuggets 2nd straight loss

Keldon Johnson hit for 23 points and recently acquired Sandro Mamukelashvili scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the host San Antonio Spurs waylaid the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs were up by five points heading into the final period and by 123-116 after a ringing 3-pointer by Mamukelashvili with 2:33 to play. That seemed to put the Nuggets to sleep as San Antonio stretched its advantage to a game-high 12 points on Devin Vassell's layup a minute later.

Golf-McIlroy looking forward to being "purely a golfer" after missing Players cut

After missing the cut at the Players Championship on Saturday, Rory McIlroy said he is looking forward to spending more time being a golfer rather than being the figurehead of the PGA Tour's feud with LIV Golf. Until this week's Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, McIlroy had done a decent job of juggling his duties as a leading voice on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council and the world's third ranked golfer.

Soccer-Top-four finish like a title win for Spurs, says Conte

A Premier League top four finish for Tottenham Hotspur this season would be like winning the title, manager Antonio Conte said on Saturday after his team bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Harry Kane bagged a first-half double and Son Heung-min added a third as Spurs eased the pressure on Conte, whose future at the club has been the source of speculation after Wednesday's Champions League elimination at the hands of AC Milan.

Golf-Scheffler powers into Players Championship lead

Scottie Scheffler powered into the third-round lead at the Players Championship on Saturday, taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions as the golfers produced a spectacular display of birdies, eagles, a rare ace and a record low round from Tom Hoge. Masters champion Scheffler, who can reclaim the number one world ranking with a win on Sunday, got his round off to a sizzling birdie-eagle start to lay the foundation for a seven-under 65 and two-shot lead over Australia's Min Woo Lee going into Sunday's final round at the TPC Sawgrass.

Tennis-Fritz survives Shelton scare to reach Indian Wells third round

Defending champion Taylor Fritz overcame a stiff challenge from fellow American young gun Ben Shelton to advance 4-6 6-4 6-3 into the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday. An energized Shelton came out firing and crushed an emphatic overhead to break serve en route to grabbing the first set as an upset appeared in the works.

Alpine Skiing-Shiffrin record almost untouchable, says fellow American Miller

Alpine skiing Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller believes nobody in his lifetime will match fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin's extraordinary leap into the World Cup record books, saying she is a "once in a millennium" athlete. Shiffrin, 27, launched herself into the pantheon of sports greats as she broke Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record with a dominant 87th win in a slalom in Äre, Sweden on Saturday.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia

Marco Odermatt appears all but certain to win the overall Alpine skiing World Cup title after emerging triumphant in the giant slalom race down the Slovenian slopes of Kranjska Gora on Saturday. The Swiss speedster opened up a 140-point lead over Henrik Kristoffersen after claiming his fifth giant slalom victory this season.

Soccer-Liverpool stunned by Bournemouth, Tottenham back on track

Liverpool came crashing down to earth as Bournemouth stunned Juergen Klopp's side with a 1-0 victory to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday, while Manchester City beat Crystal Palace to stay on Arsenal's tail at the top. Victory would have lifted Liverpool temporarily into fourth place but instead it was Philip Billing's goal that settled the contest in favour of Bournemouth as the south coast side avenged a 9-0 hammering at Anfield earlier this season.

Tennis-Raducanu says luck cuts both ways after advancing at Indian Wells

Britain's Emma Raducanu has learned that good fortune can be fleeting and bad luck can cruelly compound itself but said she is on the upswing following her second-round victory at Indian Wells on Saturday. The 20-year-old has been beset by an avalanche of injuries and illnesses of late but was all smiles after knocking out Polish 20th seed Magda Linette 7-6(3) 6-2 for her biggest win since her triumph at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin slaloms past Stenmark's World Cup record

An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin wrote her name in the history books as the most successful Alpine World Cup skier of all time on Saturday with a record 87th career win in a women's slalom in Äre in Sweden. The 27-year-old American, who took her first win at the same resort in December 2012, had equalled the previous record of retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in a giant slalom on Friday.

