Alpine skiing-Odermatt claims second giant slalom title in Slovenia

The Swiss speedster also opened a unassailable 586-point lead at the top of the overall standings over second-placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway who did not participate in the races this weekend. The season will wrap up with four events in Soldeu, Andorra, next week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:23 IST
Marco Odermatt sealed his second consecutive giant slalom World Cup title when he took his second win in the event in two days down the Slovenian slopes of Kranjska Gora on Sunday. The Swiss speedster also opened a unassailable 586-point lead at the top of the overall standings over second-placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway who did not participate in the races this weekend.

The season will wrap up with four events in Soldeu, Andorra, next week. The 25-year-old Odermatt finished the race in two minutes 20.91 seconds, 0.32 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway. French skier Alexis Pinturault came in third.

"It's a little bit different, I guess -– last year I was way more nervous," said Odermatt after the second title. "This weekend was a little more calm, I already had a globe at home, and had a little advantage with the points, so it was a bit more relaxed."

Odermatt can break the overall point records next week as he only needs 175 to beat the greatest individual men's season points of 2,000, set by Austrian Herman Maier in 2000.

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

