Left Menu

J&K to host senior national table tennis championship in Jammu next week

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:29 IST
J&K to host senior national table tennis championship in Jammu next week

Jammu and Kashmir will host the 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championship here from March 20, Secretary youth services and sports Sarmad Hafeez said on Saturday.

More than 750 players and officials from 34 states, union territories, sports boards and institutions are taking part in the eight-day championship being organized by J&K table Tennis Association in coordination with J&K Sports Council, Hafeez said.

''It is a matter of great honour and privilege to be the host of yet another major event in the sports calendar of the country," he said.

"J&K is hosting the tournament after a gap of almost 25 years and all the stakeholders especially the J&K Sports Council and J&K Table Tennis Association deserve all accolades for making it possible," Hafeez said.

He said J&K has hosted 22 national level tournaments in various sports disciplines in the past one year.

He attributed the rise in sports activities across the UT to the boom in infrastructure.

J&K Table Tennis Association President Sanjay Wahi said many prominent players of the country, including Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will take part in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023