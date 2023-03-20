Left Menu

Mumbai Indians expand #OneFamily with New York franchise in Major League Cricket

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, announced the proposed addition of a fifth cricket franchise - MI New York, to the growing MI #OneFamily, to be based in New York on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, announced the proposed addition of a fifth cricket franchise - MI New York, to the growing MI #OneFamily, to be based in New York on Sunday. The team will participate in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) subject to completion of customary due diligence; negotiation, and execution of definitive binding agreements, and receipt of required corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals and compliances.

Nita M. Ambani said, "I am thrilled to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI Family! With our entry into the first cricket league in the US, I hope we are able to establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket! This is another new beginning for MI and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead," as quoted by a press release from MI. The MI #OneFamily, is committed to expanding and promoting cricket across the globe and continues to grow stronger every day. MI New York will be the fifth franchise after Mumbai Indians (IPL), MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), and Mumbai Indians (WPL), in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues.

Mumbai Indians are one of the most followed global cricket brands with close to 50 million digital fans spread across the world, supporting and cheering their #Onefamily of teams, who play 6 months of cricket through the year in marquee franchise leagues across the world. Since 2009, Mumbai Indians have grown in 99% brand value (Brand Finance) and have been the preferred partner for brands across the globe looking to build and tell their stories to the world.

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. The inaugural season of Major League Cricket will kick off in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

