Relief Amidst Chaos: Stranded Indians Return from Sharjah

Neeru Garg, a principal from Punjab, shared her relief after returning from Sharjah where she was stranded following a joint Israel-US strike on Iran. She praised the Sikh community for their support and thanked officials for their evacuation efforts amidst an atmosphere filled with panic and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:32 IST
Neeru Garg, a college principal stranded in Sharjah due to escalating Middle East tensions, expressed her relief upon landing in Mumbai. The principal from Punjab was among 225 passengers returning after airspace closures left many without options.

Garg was on a leisure trip to Dubai when conflict struck, posing a challenge to return travel. She described a tense atmosphere, where rumors of missiles exacerbated fears. "Until our flight landed at the Mumbai airport, we were really worried," she recounted.

Seizing social media's reach, Garg sought help and lauded the support, especially from the Sikh community. Punjab's Chief Minister and officials have stepped up to aid those affected, offering round-the-clock assistance to stranded Punjabis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

