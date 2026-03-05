Relief Amidst Chaos: Stranded Indians Return from Sharjah

Neeru Garg, a college principal stranded in Sharjah due to escalating Middle East tensions, expressed her relief upon landing in Mumbai. The principal from Punjab was among 225 passengers returning after airspace closures left many without options.

Garg was on a leisure trip to Dubai when conflict struck, posing a challenge to return travel. She described a tense atmosphere, where rumors of missiles exacerbated fears. "Until our flight landed at the Mumbai airport, we were really worried," she recounted.

Seizing social media's reach, Garg sought help and lauded the support, especially from the Sikh community. Punjab's Chief Minister and officials have stepped up to aid those affected, offering round-the-clock assistance to stranded Punjabis.

(With inputs from agencies.)