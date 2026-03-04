Coordinated Rescue Mission: Maharashtra Steps Up in Stranded Indians Evacuation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the legislative council that the Centre has advised against individual state evacuations of Indians stranded in the Gulf due to ongoing West Asia conflict. He emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort, warning that separate actions could lead to chaos.

The central government has taken charge, with Air India operating staggered flights despite some closed airspaces. Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra had initially planned to evacuate residents but was advised against it by the Centre to maintain order.

Efforts are being intensified, with active involvement from Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and various Marathi associations in the Gulf. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's initiative has already facilitated the return of 164 stranded individuals. The state is also addressing issues like perishable goods stuck at ports due to this crisis.

