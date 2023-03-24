Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-My job as France captain is to unify generations, says Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's main role as France captain will be to link the old and new generations of players in the squad, the Paris St Germain forward said on Thursday in his first news conference since getting the job. Mbappe was named France captain to replace Hugo Lloris on Tuesday after the 36-year-old goalkeeper announced his international retirement in January.

Baseball-Yankees extend reign as MLB's most valuable team - Forbes

The New York Yankees are Major League Baseball's most valuable team for a 25th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Thursday. The 27-time World Series champions, which have held the top spot since Forbes began tracking MLB team finances in 1998, were valued at $7.1 billion, up 18% from last year.

Exclusive-Fencing-Canadian fencers plead for inquiry into abuse in the sport

A group saying they represent more than 50 current and former Canadian fencers have joined a growing call for a Canadian judicial inquiry on maltreatment in sport, saying fear of retribution has kept them silent for nearly 20 years on what they called fencing's toxic culture and abusive practices. "Unfortunately, we have been united by our shared experiences of abuse, neglect and discrimination," the group, calling themselves Fencing for Change Canada, said in a letter to Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, sent on Thursday and published online.

Explainer-What is World Athletics' proposal to tighten transgender rules?

The World Athletics Council is voting on Thursday on a proposal to change its rules on transgender women athletes that would make it harder for them to compete in women's track and field events. Here is an explanation of what the proposal is and the governing body's reasoning behind the change:

Soccer-Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo tucked away a penalty and slammed home a free kick as he set a new record for the most international caps in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday. Ronaldo celebrated his 197th cap, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, with a double as he returned to the starting line-up for their Group J qualifier at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

NBA-LeBron says no return date from foot injury

LA Lakers' forward LeBron James said there was no timetable for his return from the foot injury he suffered last month and refuted an earlier report on Thursday that stated he was hoping to take the court again on April 5. The Lakers are currently fighting for their playoff lives and, with nine games left, sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

NHL-Blackhawks will not wear Pride jerseys citing player safety concerns

The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear pride warm-up jerseys during the National Hockey League team's Pride Night due to safety concerns related to the club's Russian players, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Citing two Blackhawk sources, The Athletic reported that the decision not to wear rainbow-themed jerseys as part of Pride Night festivities ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Vancouver Canucks was made by team management and security officials and not the players.

Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race

Cheered on by her family, driver Fatumata Bah raised her arms in triumph after winning an amateur motor drag race in Dakar that saw four men and four women competing for first place. Pairs of drivers in small Peugeot hatchbacks had raced to make the best time on a makeshift 300 metre track at the old airport in the city - part of the capital's first so-called Dakar Grand Prix.

Athletics-World governing body bans transgender women athletes

World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in elite female competitions and tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes, the governing body said on Thursday. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that the decision to exclude transgender women who had gone through male puberty was based "on the overarching need to protect the female category".

Tennis-Pegula and Gauff cruise into Miami Open third round

Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff secured straight-sets victories over Canadians on Thursday to book their spots in the third round of the Miami Open. Third seed Pegula beat qualifier Katherine Sebov 6-3 6-1 and will next face fellow American Danielle Collins while sixth seed Gauff eased past Rebecca Marino 6-4 6-3 to set up a battle with Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)