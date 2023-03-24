Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Yankees extend reign as MLB's most valuable team - Forbes; Tennis-Tiafoe says tennis fans should be given more freedom at matches and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Yankees extend reign as MLB's most valuable team - Forbes

The New York Yankees are Major League Baseball's most valuable team for a 25th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Thursday. The 27-time World Series champions, which have held the top spot since Forbes began tracking MLB team finances in 1998, were valued at $7.1 billion, up 18% from last year.

Tennis-Tiafoe says tennis fans should be given more freedom at matches

American Frances Tiafoe said tennis should loosen its strict rules governing the behavior of fans attending matches to help attract a younger audience. According to tennis etiquette, fans should not make any noise during points and should only move to and from their seats when players take a break during the change of ends.

Exclusive-Fencing-Canadian fencers plead for inquiry into abuse in the sport

A group saying they represent more than 50 current and former Canadian fencers have joined a growing call for a Canadian judicial inquiry on maltreatment in sport, saying fear of retribution has kept them silent for nearly 20 years on what they called fencing's toxic culture and abusive practices. "Unfortunately, we have been united by our shared experiences of abuse, neglect and discrimination," the group, calling themselves Fencing for Change Canada, said in a letter to Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, sent on Thursday and published online.

Explainer-What is World Athletics' proposal to tighten transgender rules?

The World Athletics Council is voting on Thursday on a proposal to change its rules on transgender women athletes that would make it harder for them to compete in women's track and field events. Here is an explanation of what the proposal is and the governing body's reasoning behind the change:

Soccer-Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo tucked away a penalty and slammed home a free kick as he set a new record for the most international caps in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday. Ronaldo celebrated his 197th cap, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, with a double as he returned to the starting line-up for their Group J qualifier at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Soccer-Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions

Argentina beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday with goals from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi amid a festive atmosphere in their first game in front of their home fans after winning the World Cup in December. Lionel Scaloni picked the same starting line-up from the World Cup final win over France as they looked dominant from the start, but could not break through the Panamanian defensive wall until late in the second half.

NBA-LeBron says no return date from foot injury

LA Lakers' forward LeBron James said there was no timetable for his return from the foot injury he suffered last month and refuted an earlier report on Thursday that stated he was hoping to take the court again on April 5. The Lakers are currently fighting for their playoff lives and, with nine games left, sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

NHL-Blackhawks will not wear Pride jerseys, citing player safety concerns

The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear pride warm-up jerseys during the National Hockey League team's Pride Night due to safety concerns related to the club's Russian players, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Citing two Blackhawk sources, The Athletic reported that the decision not to wear rainbow-themed jerseys as part of Pride Night festivities ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Vancouver Canucks was made by team management and security officials and not the players.

Athletics-World governing body bans transgender women athletes

World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in elite female competitions and tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes, the governing body said on Thursday. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that the decision to exclude transgender women who had gone through male puberty was based "on the overarching need to protect the female category".

WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces

NFL great Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, team owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday. "I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," said Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls in his 23-year playing career.

