Left Menu

My left leg has healed but will take number of months to be fully fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Ace Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, itll take a number of months before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the IPL.The RCB player had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friends birthday party days after Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup at home in November last year.The grievous injuries required urgent surgery and a long period of rehabilitation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 12:38 IST
My left leg has healed but will take number of months to be fully fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Ace Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it'll take a ''number of months'' before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The RCB player had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friend's birthday party days after Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup at home in November last year.

The grievous injuries required urgent surgery and a long period of rehabilitation. Maxwell returned to the ODI side, which won the three-match series against India 2-1 recently, and the cricketer is now looking forward to playing for RCB on its home turf, the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after nearly two years.

In a video posted by RCB on social media ahead of the IPL season, scheduled to commence on Mar 31, Maxwell, said, ''The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent.'' The 34-year-old added that he is hopeful of doing the job for RCB following his recovery from the injury.

''Hopefully it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job.'' With IPL 2023 set to return to the home-and-away format after two years of playing in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell said he was pumped up to play in front of the home fans.

''Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It's pretty exciting and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans,'' added Maxwell, one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022.

He had contributed 301 runs and taken six wickets in 13 matches during the previous edition of IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023