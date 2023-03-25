PM Modi congratulates Nitu, Saweety on winning world c'ships boxing golds

Left Menu

India is elated by her remarkable feat, Modi tweeted.The other Indian boxer in action on the day, Saweety became the light heavyweight 81kg world champion with a 4-3 win over Chinas Wang Lina.Exceptional performance by saweetyboora Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in Womens Boxing World Championships.

Updated: 25-03-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 23:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boro for their gold medal-winning performance in the Women's Boxing World Championships here.

Taking the ring first, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu put up a stupendous performance to see off Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title in the minimum weight category (48kg) in front of a packed crowd.

''Congratulations to @NituGhanghas333 on winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Women's Boxing World Championships. India is elated by her remarkable feat,'' Modi tweeted.

The other Indian boxer in action on the day, Saweety became the light heavyweight (81kg) world champion with a 4-3 win over China's Wang Lina.

''Exceptional performance by @saweetyboora ! Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in Women's Boxing World Championships. Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes,'' the PM posted on the social media platform.

On Sunday, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will take the ring in the finals of their respective weight categories, as hosts India look to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won in the tournament.

