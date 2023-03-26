Left Menu

Soccer-Wales snatch late goal to draw with Croatia

Second-half substitute Broadhead rescued a point for the visitors three minutes into stoppage time when he steered the ball home at the far post after a long throw in. Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 in the other Group D match earlier on Saturday.

A last-gasp goal by debutant Nathan Broadhead earned Wales a 1-1 away draw with Croatia in the opening match of the their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign on Saturday. Wales played their first match since their talisman Gareth Bale retired from the sport in January after making a record 111 appearances.

Andrej Kramaric fired a shot from outside the box early in the first half but Wales keeper Danny Ward made an impressive one-handed save. Croatia broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Kramaric managed to break free from his marker to rifle in the ball from outside the box.

