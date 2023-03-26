Left Menu

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians in final

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in the final of Women's Premier League 2023.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:21 IST
DC skipper Meg Lanning and MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur posing with WPL trophy. (Photo- WPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in the final of Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have had a remarkable journey in WPL so far. Delhi Capitals finished at the top of the points table with six wins, two losses and 12 points to get a direct ticket to the final. Mumbai Indians, the second-placed team with six wins, two losses and 12 points, advanced to the final after beating a third-placed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator.

Both teams have a great mixture of star power and exciting young talent. This has helped them secure their respective spots in the final. "We are going to bat. It looks like a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, and relaxed a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective throughout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav," at the time of toss Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said.

"We are looking to bowl first, toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI," at the time of toss Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said. Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

