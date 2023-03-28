Peru keeper released after altercation with Spanish police

Left Menu

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was released without charges after an altercation with Spanish police officers in front of the hotel in Madrid where the national team is staying, Perus foreign ministry said Tuesday.Gallese, who plays in Major League Soccer for Orlando City, was taken to a police station for interrogation after a brawl broke out between police officers and players who were watching Peruvian fans chanting outside the hotel on Monday night.Peru will play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.The Peruvian foreign ministry called for an immediate clarification about what happened from the Spanish authorities.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was released without charges after an altercation with Spanish police officers in front of the hotel in Madrid where the national team is staying, Peru's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Gallese, who plays in Major League Soccer for Orlando City, was taken to a police station for interrogation after a brawl broke out between police officers and players who were watching Peruvian fans chanting outside the hotel on Monday night.

Peru will play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

The Peruvian foreign ministry called for "an immediate clarification" about what happened from the Spanish authorities. The Peruvian soccer federation expressed solidarity with its players and said it respected and would collaborate with authorities. It asked for its fans in Madrid to refrain from any violent actions.

Madrid government official Mercedes González said Tuesday there will be an investigation to find out whether excessive force was used by the police officers, but she said they acted to guarantee the safety of everyone. She said Gallese was taken to the police station because he assaulted an officer.

González said the players had been advised to be careful and not to interact with the fans in order to maintain the safety of hotel guests and others. She said about 300 fans were outside the hotel being used by the Peruvian national team in the Spanish capital.

Images on social media showed Peru players outside the hotel watching their fans sing when one of the players was pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small brawl ensued with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers.

The altercation lasted a few moments while the crowd continued chanting.

Earlier Monday, a Spanish hotel employee was detained by local police for allegedly racially insulting the Morocco national team in posts on social media. He was expected to be formally accused of a hate crime, González said.

Several players have been subjected to racist insults in Spanish league matches this season, most notably Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. The league has filed eight formal complaints to authorities because of insults against the Brazilian player, who is Black.

