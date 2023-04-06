Left Menu

KKR's Sunil Narine completes 150 appearances in Indian Premier League

Narine has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the entirety of his IPL career since his debut in the league back in 2012. He has been one of the marquee players for his side

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:40 IST
Sunil Narine in action. (Photo- IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine completed 150 matches in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Thursday. He accomplished this landmark during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Narine has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the entirety of his IPL career since his debut in the league back in 2012. He has been one of the marquee players for his side. In 150 matches in IPL so far, he has taken 153 wickets at an economy rate of 6.65 and an average of 25.22. His best bowling figures in the tournament are 5/19. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (154), Piyush Chawla (157), Ravichandran Ashwin (159), Amit Mishra (166), Lasith Malinga (170), Yuzvendra Chahal (171) and Dwayne Bravo (183).

He has also found some success as a batter, often sent up the order to deliver some quick hits. In 149 matches, he has scored 1,032 runs at an average of 14.96 and four half-centuries. His best individual score is 75. His strike rate of 163.29 makes him a very useful hitter in the shorter format. He has made the seventh-highest appearances for a single franchise in IPL history, behind, 225 by Virat Kohli (RCB), 206 by MS Dhoni (CSK), 189 by Kieron Pollard (MI), 183 by Rohit Sharma (MI), 176 by Suresh Raina (CSK) and 156 by AB de Villiers (RCB). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

